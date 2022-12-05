Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK sanction #nuke test

S. Korea to strengthen N.K. sanctions in case of nuke test: ministry

16:15 December 05, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will strengthen sanctions against North Korea in cooperation with such other countries as the United States and Japan if Pyongyang carries out another nuclear test or other grave provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

In a report submitted to the National Assembly's foreign affairs and unification committee, the ministry pointed out the level of North Korea's missile provocations this year has been more serious than ever.

The North is exploiting the worsening of Washington's relations with Beijing and Moscow, which has caused difficulties of the U.N. Security Council members standing united against Pyongyang's provocations, it added.

Last week, Seoul slapped new sanctions on eight individual and seven institutions related to the North's missile program, while Washington newly added three senior members of the country's ruling party to its blacklist. Tokyo also imposed its own sanctions on three North Korean institutions and one individual.

The foreign ministry office building in central Seoul (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK