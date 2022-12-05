S. Korea, Vietnam sign MOUs on supply chains of key minerals, electric power
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Vietnam agreed Monday to enhance cooperation on supply chains of key minerals and renewable energy, Seoul's industry ministry said.
Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Hong Dien, signed three memorandums of understanding in Seoul earlier in the day after the summit between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
One of the agreements calls for enhanced cooperation in exploring and developing major minerals, strengthening their supply chains and promoting investment in the field.
Vietnam is the world's No. 2 nation in terms of rare earth element deposits and has the third largest amount of tungsten. South Korea has advanced technologies in mining and refining such minerals, according to the ministry.
The two nations also upgraded a separate MOU on cooperation on electric power generation in an effort to work more closely for the technology development of ammonia, wind power and other renewable energy sectors.
The last agreement was meant to expand benefits of the Vietnam-Britain Free Trade Agreement (FTA) regarding the rules of origin for clothing made with Korean textiles, the ministry said.
"The two nations will also work more closely in greenhouse gas reductions, clean energy and various other fields so as to promote bilateral trade and ensure stable supply chains," the ministry said in a release.
