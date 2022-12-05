Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #Vietnam

Yoon, Vietnamese president agree to establish comprehensive, strategic partnership

17:20 December 05, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to establish a comprehensive, strategic partnership between the two countries during a summit in Seoul on Monday.

Phuc arrived in the country the previous day on a three-day state visit marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

"Over the last 30 years, the two countries have built an exemplary relationship of coexistence and cooperation. We have achieved remarkable progress in trade and investment cooperation, and our two peoples have become close neighbors," Yoon said during a joint press briefing following summit talks at the presidential office.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, pose for a photo during their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 5, 2022. Phuc is on a three-day state visit at Yoon's invitation on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Phuc is the first foreign leader to make a state visit to South Korea since Yoon's inauguration in May. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"Based on such achievements, we plan to open a new era in the South Korea-Vietnam relationship by establishing a comprehensive and strategic partnership between the two countries," he said.

Phuc is the first foreign leader to make a state visit to South Korea under the Yoon administration.

He is the second-highest ranking official in Vietnam.

To realize a comprehensive and strategic partnership, Yoon said the two sides will first strengthen strategic communication, and work together for regional peace and stability.

In particular, he said South Korea will actively support efforts to strengthen Vietnam's capability to enforce maritime laws and expand cooperation in the arms industry.

Yoon also said the two countries will further increase economic cooperation, including in high-tech, rare earth elements, finance, information and communications, and infrastructure.

South Korea and Vietnam will "strengthen coordination to lead a united response from the international community" to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, he said, while hailing Vietnam as a key partner in implementing South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy and its adjoining Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK