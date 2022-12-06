(World Cup) S. Korean defender Kim Young-gwon earns 100th cap
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean defender Kim Young-gwon will play in his 100th international match in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday.
Kim drew into the starting lineup for the Taegeuk Warriors against Brazil in the round of 16 at Stadium 974 in Doha, with the kickoff set for 10 p.m. Monday here, or 4 a.m. Tuesday in South Korea.
Kim, 32, is the 15th South Korean man to join the Century Club, open only to players with at least 100 caps.
Kim made his international debut in a friendly against Nigeria on Aug. 11, 2010. The center back had scored seven goals in 99 matches prior to Monday.
Two of those goals have been among the most important ones in South Korean World Cup history.
In the final group match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Kim broke the scoreless deadlock with a second half stoppage time goal against Germany. South Korea went on to beat the defending champions 2-0.
Last Friday, Kim netted the equalizer against Portugal in South Korea's last Group H match, setting the stage for a 2-1 victory that sent South Korea to the last 16.
