(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender Kim Min-jae returns to S. Korean starting lineup vs. Brazil
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Center back Kim Min-jae will draw back into the South Korean starting lineup on Monday in their round of 16 match against Brazil, after sitting out the team's final group stage match last week with a leg injury.
Kim will take his usual spot alongside Kim Young-gwon in South Korea's four-back setup against the Selecao at Stadium 974 in Doha, with the match kicking off at 10 p.m. Monday here, or 4 a.m. Tuesday in South Korea.
Kim picked up a right calf injury during the second half of South Korea's first Group H match against Uruguay on Nov. 24. After skipping some training sessions, Kim played through pain against Ghana four days later, before being held out of the last group match against Portugal last Friday.
Despite the absence of their best defender, South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 that evening to reach the round of 16. Kim will now be tasked with stopping Brazil's high-octane offense.
Kim Young-gwon will be playing in his 100th international match. He is the 15th South Korean male player to join the Century Club, for players with at least 100 caps.
There is no change to defense, with the fullbacks Kim Jin-su and Kim Moon-hwan, and goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu all back for their fourth straight match.
Midfielders Jung Woo-young and Hwang In-beom are also in for the fourth straight match, as is captain Son Heung-min, who is still wearing a mask over his surgically repaired face. Another attacking midfielder, Lee Jae-sung, will start his second straight match.
Hwang Hee-chan, the super sub who netted the winner against Portugal, will start for the first time. He'd missed the first two group matches with a hamstring injury.
Cho Gue-sung will be the starting forward for the third straight contest.
This is South Korea's third appearance in the knockout stage, after 2002 and 2010.
Brazil will dole out a star-studded lineup, with Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain making a return after missing the final two group matches with an ankle injury.
Son's teammate at Tottenham Hotspur, Richarlison, will be up front alongside Raphinha of FC Barcelona and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
Liverpool star Alisson will be in goal, with defenders from top European clubs lining up in front of him: Danilo (Juventus), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marqunihos (Paris Saint-Germain) and Eder Militao (Real Madrid).
South Korea: 4-2-3-1
Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu (1)
Defenders: Kim Jin-su (3), Kim Min-jae (4), Kim Moon-hwan (15), Kim Young-gwon (19)
Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (5), Hwang In-beom (6), Son Heung-min (7, captain), Lee Jae-sung (10), Hwang Hee-chan (11)
Forward: Cho Gue-sung (9)
Head coach: Paulo Bento
Brazil: 4-1-2-3
Goalkeeper: Alisson (1)
Defenders: Danilo (2), Thiago Silva (3, captain), Marquinhos (4), Eder Militao (14)
Midfielders: Casemiro (5), Lucas Paqueta (7)
Forwards: Richarlison (9), Neymar (10), Raphinha (11), Vinicius Junior (20)
Head coach: Tite
Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
