(World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea were hammered by Brazil 4-1 in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup Monday night, unable to get past the top-ranked opponent to continue their underdog story.
Brazil had four goals from four different players in the first half at Stadium 974 in Doha, while substitute Paik Seung-ho had the lone South Korean goal in the 76th minute.
This was South Korea's third trip to the knockout stage, after reaching the semifinals in 2002 and the round of 16 in 2010.
South Korea have never defeated a South American team at World Cups, with two draws and five losses.
Brazil, with a record five World Cup titles, have only lost once in the round of 16, in 1990 to Argentina. They have been to at least the quarterfinals in every tournament since.
South Korea, Australia and Japan were three representatives for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), a record total for the continental governing body. All three, however, were sent packing after the round of 16.
