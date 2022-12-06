Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't takes firm action against truckers strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's entire industry falters due to strike-driven disruptions of steel shipments (Kookmin Daily)

-- 50 mln Koreans in unity ahead of R-16 match against Brazil (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't notifies striking truckers of possible criminal punishment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- President Yoon considering parole for ex-President Lee Myung-bak (Segye Times)

-- National Intelligence Service suspends 100 senior officials (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 10 top businesses suffer from weakening balance sheet (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- President Yoon takes hostile attitude toward workers (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea's dream to continue at World Cup (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean electric companies seek business deals in Saudi Arabia (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to create new sovereign fund (Korea Economic Daily)

