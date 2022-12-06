(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 6)

Aside from the unilateral handling of the revision bill, the increased number of board members is one of the hotly disputed issues. The Democratic Party argues that an expanded reflection of viewers, civic groups and the media would go a long way to ensure political neutrality of public broadcasters. The People Power Party, in contrast, claims that many new board members from liberal organizations would lean toward the opposition -- an allegedly thinly veiled attempt that would turn public broadcasters into progressive media outlets in a way that serves the Democratic Party only.