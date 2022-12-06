Today in Korean history
Dec. 7
1994 -- A gas explosion occurs at a valve station of Korea Gas Corp. in Ahyeong-dong, western Seoul, during construction, killing 12 and injuring at least 101 others.
1996 -- FIFA, the world's soccer governing body, decides at its headquarters in Zurich to have Seoul hold the opening ceremony and Yokohama the closing ceremony for the 2002 World Cup finals. South Korea and Japan successfully co-hosted the international football meet.
2001 -- President Kim Dae-jung agrees with Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik to strengthen their economic partnership. The two leaders named shipbuilding, energy and information technology as key areas for cooperation and agreed to seek joint entry into plant construction markets in other countries.
2007 -- A Hong-Kong registered oil tanker collides with a barge carrying a crane, causing the largest oil spill in Korean history in waters off South Korea's west coast. About 15,000 tons of oil from the supertanker leaked into waters, blackening the ecologically pristine shorelines of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, and destroying thousands of sea farms. A court battle ensued between Hong Kong-registered Hebei Spirit Shipping and Samsung Heavy Industries (which owned the barge) over the allocation of compensation fees. More than 1.2 million Koreans traveled to Taean to clean up the oil spill area.
