2007 -- A Hong-Kong registered oil tanker collides with a barge carrying a crane, causing the largest oil spill in Korean history in waters off South Korea's west coast. About 15,000 tons of oil from the supertanker leaked into waters, blackening the ecologically pristine shorelines of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, and destroying thousands of sea farms. A court battle ensued between Hong Kong-registered Hebei Spirit Shipping and Samsung Heavy Industries (which owned the barge) over the allocation of compensation fees. More than 1.2 million Koreans traveled to Taean to clean up the oil spill area.

