(World Cup) S. Korean players thank departing coach for 4 memorable years

Bento, the Portuguese tactician who'd led South Korea to the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, announced Tuesday he was stepping down. Bento's four-year contract expired following South Korea's 4-1 loss to Brazil in the round of 16 at Stadium 974 in Doha on Monday night. At the postmatch press conference held just past midnight here, Bento said he had turned down an earlier offer from the Korea Football Association and he had decided in September to leave South Korea after the World Cup.

