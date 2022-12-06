(World Cup) During record-long tenure, Bento brought stability, structure to S. Korean football

Instead, South Korean players made sure Bento would get to lead them in at least one more match at the FIFA World Cup. With Bento serving his suspension, South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 to reach the round of 16. Bento had been shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor in the aftermath of a 3-2 loss to Ghana on Nov. 28. Banned from communicating with his staff in any shape or form during the Portugal match, Bento watched from the VIP stands as South Korea punched their ticket to the knockouts.

