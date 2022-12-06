Yonhap News chosen as Google's News Initiative Innovation Challenge program for 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, has been selected for this year's Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge program, the U.S. tech giant said Tuesday.
The GNI Innovation Challenge is part of Google Inc.'s annual program to pick news media from countries around the world and provide financial support to them for their roles in developing new paths in online journalism through new technologies.
Along with Yonhap, short-form news platform Team Sliver has also become a recipient of the program in South Korea. In Japan, TV Asahi was listed.
Google said Yonhap's "news game" service provides optimized and appropriate content to readers through a playful approach.
"Yonhap will introduce news games for readers to stay longer in digital platforms (webs, apps), involve in gaming content in order to collect data on their content consuming behavior," Google said on its website. "Based on users' preference data, new journalistic business model optimized for each reader can be made."
