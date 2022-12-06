Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK chief divorce ruling

Court approves divorce, property division for SK chief Chey and wife Roh

14:52 December 06, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Family Court on Tuesday ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay 100 million won (US$76,200) in alimony and 66.5 billion won in property division to his wife, Roh So-young, as it approved their divorce after 34 years of marriage.

Chey, who runs South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, and Roh, the daughter of late former President Roh Tae-woo, married in 1988 and have three children.

But Chey admitted to having a child out of wedlock in 2015 and filed for a divorce settlement in July 2017, citing irreconcilable differences.

Roh initially opposed a divorce but filed a counter claim for divorce in December 2019, demanding alimony of 300 million won and 42.29 percent of Chey's stake in SK Inc., a holding company of SK Group. Chey owns 12.97 million shares in SK Inc., or 17.5 percent.

The court-ordered payment of 66.5 billion won is equivalent to about 310,000 shares, or 0.43 percent, of SK Inc.

This composite file photo shows Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, and his wife Roh So-young. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK