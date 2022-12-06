Court approves divorce, property division for SK chief Chey and wife Roh
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Family Court on Tuesday ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay 100 million won (US$76,200) in alimony and 66.5 billion won in property division to his wife, Roh So-young, as it approved their divorce after 34 years of marriage.
Chey, who runs South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, and Roh, the daughter of late former President Roh Tae-woo, married in 1988 and have three children.
But Chey admitted to having a child out of wedlock in 2015 and filed for a divorce settlement in July 2017, citing irreconcilable differences.
Roh initially opposed a divorce but filed a counter claim for divorce in December 2019, demanding alimony of 300 million won and 42.29 percent of Chey's stake in SK Inc., a holding company of SK Group. Chey owns 12.97 million shares in SK Inc., or 17.5 percent.
The court-ordered payment of 66.5 billion won is equivalent to about 310,000 shares, or 0.43 percent, of SK Inc.
