S. Korea opens specialized research center for reusable unmanned space vehicles
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea opened a specialized research center to develop reusable unmanned space vehicles Tuesday, the state arms procurement agency said, amid the country's drive to acquire more advanced space technologies.
The Reusable Unmanned Space Vehicle Research Center opened at Seoul National University in the country's capital for research in technologies needed to develop and operate reusable unmanned space vehicles, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.
The DAPA plans to invest about 35.3 billion won (US$27 million) through 2028 in the center, which will involve more than 240 researchers from 14 universities, four companies, including Hanwha Aerospace Co., and the state-run Korea Aerospace Research Institute.
