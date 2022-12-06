Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yuhan Corp #Leclaza

Yuhan to seek FDA approval for its lung cancer treatment as 1st-line therapy

16:22 December 06, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Yuhan Corp., South Korea's pharmaceutical firm, said Tuesday it will seek approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lung cancer treatment, Leclaza, as first-line therapy next year.

Leclaza (lazertinib) is a third-generation non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment used for patients who have advanced epidermal growth factor receptor mutations.

Yuhan said Leclaza recorded 20.6 months of progression-free survival period (PFS) in its multinational phase 3 clinical trials, meaning a patient shows no symptoms of worsening over the period.

It is longer than AstraZeneca's NSCLC treatment, Iressa (gefitinib), which posted 9.7 months of PFS. Iressa won FDA approval for first-line treatment in 2015.

"The result of Leclaza's global phase 3 clinical trial won favorable reviews and shows potential for first-line therapy," said Cho Wook-je, CEO of Yuhan Corp., in a press conference held in Seoul. "We will apply for a change of permission to expand its indication to first-line therapy and seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in cooperation with Janssen next year."

First-line therapy refers to a treatment that is accepted as best for the initial treatment of a condition or disease.

Leclaza won approval from the Korean drug authorities last year as second-line therapy, given to a patient when initial treatment doesn't work, or stops working.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals holds global sales rights of Leclaza.

This image provided by Yuhan Corp. shows its lung cancer treatment Leclaza. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK