S. Korea, U.S. hold consultations on N.K. policy, human rights
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Working-level diplomats of South Korea and the United States held back-to-back face-to-face consultations on North Korea in Washington, D.C., Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Chun Young-hee, head of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, met with Jung Pak, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, on Monday, and exchanged views on the human rights problem in the North and other pending issues.
He also met with Scott Busby, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, for discussions on ways improve the North's economy in exchange for denuclearization, according to the ministry.
