(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 7)

The biannual white paper has often been a subject of political disputes. Despite the need to clearly define who is our enemy, the concept wildly fluctuated according to the ideology of a government. Since the first branding of North Korea as our main enemy in a 1995 defense paper after a North Korean representative threatened to turn Seoul into "a sea of fire," that definition was used until 2000. But after the Kim Dae-jung administration's rapprochement with the North, the Roh Moo-hyun administration, also a liberal government, replaced the term "enemy" with "a direct military threat" in 2004. After the Cheonan sinking and Yeonpyeong shelling by the North in 2010, the hard-line Lee Myung-bak administration reused the phrase "our enemy" in its white paper. That definition stayed until 2016 under the conservative Park Geun-hye administration.