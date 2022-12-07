Yoon asks new lieutenants general to maintain seamless readiness posture
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday marked the promotion of 18 new lieutenants general and called for a seamless readiness posture amid North Korea's nuclear threats, his office said.
Yoon met with new Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan and 17 other lieutenants general at his office and conferred ribbons marked with their names, positions, ranks and the president's name.
Yoon tied the ribbons to their "samjeonggeom" swords, which they received upon being promoted to brigadiers general and which signify national defense, unification and prosperity.
"President Yoon personally encouraged those who will now carry out the vital duty of leading our military and urged them to maintain a seamless defense readiness posture," his office said.
"He also said our security faces a grave situation due to North Korea's unprecedented nuclear threats and missile provocations, and ordered a firm response in the event North Korea carries out a provocation through practical training," it said.
Yoon also expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices and dedication of the nation's troops and expressed his infinite confidence in the armed forces, it added.
