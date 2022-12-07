Seoul shares trim earlier losses late Wed. morning amid rate hike woes
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier losses late Wednesday morning amid concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its aggressive monetary tightening following solid economic data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.40 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,392.76 as of around 11:10 a.m.
The stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and service sector activity released early this week are spooking investors amid concerns that the Fed may not imminently slow down rate increases.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the U.S. central bank could pivot to slower rate rises as soon as December.
Foreigners sold a net 109 billion won (US$83 million) worth of stocks, exceeding institutions and individuals' stock purchases valued at 101 billion won.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 1.9 percent, leading home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. plunged 6.5 percent, and the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. shed 1.2 percent.
Among gainers, Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent firm of national flag carrier Korean Air Co., rose 0.5 percent, Korean Air climbed 3 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. was up 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,318.60 won against the greenback as of 11:10 a.m., up 0.20 won from the previous day's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)