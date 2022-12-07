Justice minister refutes speculation of running for ruling party chief
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon on Wednesday vowed to continue serving as a minister, refuting growing speculation that he could be called upon to run for the ruling People Power Party(PPP)'s new chief.
"I can say with clarity and determination that I will give my best in the role of a minister since there are many important things to do," Han told reporters before attending a parliamentary meeting.
When asked if there was an offer for the position of PPP chairman, Han said there was no such thing.
Political circles have speculated that Han -- considered one of the closest aides to President Yoon Suk-yeol -- could be the next contender for the new PPP leadership ahead of next year's general elections.
Adding to the speculation, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said someone who is influential to Generation MZ, covering millennials and Generation Z, demographics should become a candidate to lead the party's victory.
