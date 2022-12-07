Gov't likely to hold extraordinary Cabinet session to mull additional back-to-work order
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The government is preparing to hold an extraordinary Cabinet session to consider issuing an additional back-to-work order against striking truckers, an official said Wednesday.
The meeting will likely be held Thursday and be presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the nationwide strike continues to disrupt supply chains.
"We're preparing to convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting tomorrow," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "The sectors subject to the additional back-to-work order have not been decided yet."
Last week, cement sector truckers were ordered to return to work under an executive order that comes with a fine of up to 30 million won (US$22,500) or imprisonment of up to three years in case of noncompliance.
A second order would likely be issued against steel sector truckers, though petrochemicals and refined oil have also been cited as potential sectors subject to the new order.
A government meeting has reportedly been scheduled for later Wednesday to examine supply and demand conditions and determine sectors to fall under the new order.
