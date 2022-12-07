Go to Contents
Gov't likely to hold extraordinary Cabinet session to mull additional back-to-work order

14:57 December 07, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The government is preparing to hold an extraordinary Cabinet session to consider issuing an additional back-to-work order against striking truckers, an official said Wednesday.

The meeting will likely be held Thursday and be presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the nationwide strike continues to disrupt supply chains.

"We're preparing to convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting tomorrow," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "The sectors subject to the additional back-to-work order have not been decided yet."

President Yoon Suk-yeol (far R) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov. 29, 2022, to review an executive order to force striking truckers to return to work. A nationwide strike, which unionized truckers launched on Nov. 24 to demand the government extend temporary rules guaranteeing minimum freight rates, has disrupted supply chains across the cement and steel industries. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Last week, cement sector truckers were ordered to return to work under an executive order that comes with a fine of up to 30 million won (US$22,500) or imprisonment of up to three years in case of noncompliance.

A second order would likely be issued against steel sector truckers, though petrochemicals and refined oil have also been cited as potential sectors subject to the new order.

A government meeting has reportedly been scheduled for later Wednesday to examine supply and demand conditions and determine sectors to fall under the new order.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

