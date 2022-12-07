(LEAD) New Marine chief takes office, vows to build 'national strategic' force
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's New Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan took office Wednesday, highlighting his resolve to make the armed service a "national strategic" force capable of countering threats from "all directions."
His inauguration ceremony took place at the Marine Corps headquarters in Hwaseong, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul. Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lee Jong-ho and other officials attended the event.
"The Marine Corps will develop into a national strategic force based on cutting-edge science and technologies capable of responding rapidly to threats from all directions, and become the stoutest buttress of national security," Kim was quoted by his office as saying.
To achieve such a goal, the new commandant put forward a series of tasks, including carrying out "real-world" troop education and training, building public confidence in the armed service and ensuring troops faithfully fulfill their missions and responsibilities.
Kim was named to lead the Marine Corps last week in a regular reshuffle. He replaced Lt. Gen. Kim Tae-sung who had served in the post since April last year.
Commissioned as second lieutenant in 1990, he has served in key posts including commander of the 1st Marine Division.
