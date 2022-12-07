N. Korea should be clearly defined as 'enemy,' S. Korea's defense chief says
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup on Wednesday highlighted the need for the country's troops to "clearly" recognize the North Korean regime and its military as an "enemy," citing its continued missile provocations.
Lee made the remarks at a forum on the military's spiritual and mental force enhancement as his ministry is poised to revive the enemy description for the North's regime and military in its defense white paper due next month.
"(Our troops) should clearly recognize as our enemy the North Korean regime and the North Korean military that have threatened our country and citizens through various kinds of provocations," he said.
The minister mentioned a series of North Korean missile launches this year, including that of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last month, and its "intentional" breach of an inter-Korean military accord signed on Sept. 19, 2018, to reduce cross-border tensions.
"Recently, the North fired even an ICBM, seriously threatening peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula, but also in the international community," he said, calling for troops to maintain a "firm" spiritual readiness posture to protect citizens.
Lee also took note of a lesson from the war in Ukraine.
"The scene of (Ukrainian troops) resisting Russian forces based on their passionate patriotism and resolute will clearly shows how important it is to have spiritual and mental force," he said.
