Korean webtoon 'Romance 101' to debut as Japanese drama
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- A Japanese drama based on popular Korean web-based cartoon series "Romance 101" will be aired on Japanese channel TV Asahi next month, according to industry sources Tuesday.
TV Asahi and Naver Webtoon's Japanese-language service Line Manga teamed up for the campus romance drama starring rising Japanese stars, including Honda Kyoya, Toyoda Yudai and Otomo Karen.
It is the first time that Naver Webtoon's intellectual property is being used for a Japanese drama production.
The major Japanese broadcaster will air the drama's first episode on New Year's Day, which will be also available on its streaming service, Telasa.
Since its release in 2017, the romance webtoon has been translated into eight foreign languages and attracted over 800 million views.
It will be TV Asahi's second Korean webtoon adaptation, following "Roppongi Class," the Japanese remake of 2020 hit Korean series "Itaewon Class" based on a Kakao webtoon, aired in July.
Roppongi is an entertainment district in Tokyo, often compared with Itaewon in central Seoul.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
