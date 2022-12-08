Go to Contents
07:05 December 08, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Warm welcome for Taeguk Warriors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lawmakers propose to establish kimchi, ginseng foundations at request of voters (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pension fund operators need competition to boost profits (Donga Ilbo)
-- Taeguk Warriors return home in glory (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Growing concerns over recession (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to issue executive order to demand workers in petrochemical, steel industries go back to work (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to issue executive order to demand workers in petrochemical, steel industries go back to work (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Doctors dispatched to Itaewon were in despair (Hankyoreh)
- Mother laments over son's death in school zone (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG to turn TV factory into robot assembly line (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Companies are expected to cut back on equipment investment (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Mask mandate may be loosened in January (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean authorities may lift indoor mask mandate in January (Korea Herald)
-- American father's battle to find missing children in Korea (Korea Times)
(END)

