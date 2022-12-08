N. Korea revises laws on agriculture, grain distribution amid food shortages
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has revised laws on grain production and distribution at its parliamentary meeting, according to its state media Thursday, a move seen aimed at tightening state control on crop supply amid food shortages.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) convened a meeting to review revised acts on farming, grain distribution and others, and adopted them, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"In regard to the law on grain, important problems were reviewed to establish strict order and systems on purchasing, processing and selling grain and advance the scheme of food supply," the KCNA said.
The latest move appears intended to tighten state control on food supply in a bid to root out corrupt practices detected in the process of grain purchases and distribution.
During an SPA meeting in September, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un highlighted the importance of changing the structure of the country's grain production and improving the system of grain procurement and food supply.
North Korea is known for chronic food shortages that have been apparently aggravated in recent years due to typhoons, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
