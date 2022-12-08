Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Thursday's weather forecast

09:01 December 08, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 10

Incheon 07/00 Cloudy 10

Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 09/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 10/-2 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 11/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 11/00 Sunny 20

Gwangju 12/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/00 Sunny 10

Busan 14/04 Sunny 10

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK