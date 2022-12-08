Thursday's weather forecast
09:01 December 08, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 10
Incheon 07/00 Cloudy 10
Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 09/00 Sunny 20
Daejeon 10/-2 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 20
Gangneung 11/03 Sunny 20
Jeonju 11/00 Sunny 20
Gwangju 12/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 13/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 11/00 Sunny 10
Busan 14/04 Sunny 10
