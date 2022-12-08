DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) called on the ruling People Power Party (PPP) Thursday to scale back the government's budget proposal for next year, warning that it could submit an independent budget plan otherwise.
The rival parties have been stuck in a parliamentary deadlock over the Yoon Suk-yeol government's first budget plan and a dismissal motion the DP proposed against the interior minister over the bungled government response to the Itaewon crowd crush.
Last week, the National Assembly missed the legal deadline to pass the first annual budget plan drawn up by the Yoon administration since it came to power in May, leaving the parties until Friday to handle the proposal within the National Assembly's regular session.
"We warn that it is inevitable to submit an independent revision should the government and the ruling party abandon their obligations," DP floor leader Park Hong-keun told a press conference.
"With the government and the ruling party occupied with tax cuts for the super-rich and protecting budget reflecting Yoon's opinion, the handling of the budget is blocked by a big wall," Park said, accusing the Yoon administration of using national budget as its "personal housekeeping book."
Park claimed that the government and ruling party agreed to trim their 639 trillion won (US$484 billion) budget by only 1.2 trillion won compared with the preceding Moon Jae-in administration which had cut down 5.1 trillion won per year on average.
The PPP urged the DP to compromise on the budget plan, stressing that the deadline to pass the budget is pressing.
"The legal deadline to handle the budget has passed and it is still unclear whether it could be passed by Friday, the last day of the National Assembly's regular session," PPP chief Chung Jin-suk said.
"Companies and economic entities facing an economic crisis are anxiously waiting for the budget plan to be passed at the National Assembly any time soon."
PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young accused the DP of attempting to divert the trimmed budget to earmark them for policies proposed by the main opposition.
"They are trying to secure more budget space for their policies," Joo said. "Despite various difficulties, the Yoon Suk-yeol government is tightening its belt for fiscal health."
The National Assembly is set to convene for the plenary session on Thursday and Friday.
