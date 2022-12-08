Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.5 pct: poll
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating climbed to 41.5 percent, a poll showed Thursday, breaking through the 40 percent threshold for the first time in five months.
Positive assessment of Yoon's performance jumped 9.1 percentage points from the previous survey conducted from Nov. 21-22, while negative assessment fell 9.7 percentage points to 56.7 percent in the same period.
The poll was conducted on 1,000 people aged 18 or older nationwide between Monday and Tuesday this week by pollster Gongjung.
It marked the first time in five months that Yoon's approval rating exceeded 40 percent. Yoon's approval rating came in at 42.7 percent in the Gongjung poll conducted from July 4-5.
Yoon's approval rating rose in all age groups and in all regions with the exception of the southeastern areas like Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, according to the pollster.
Seo Yo-han, head of Gongjung, attributed the steady rise to Yoon's stern handling of a nationwide walkout of truckers.
"The main cause seems to be dealing with the truckers' walkout in accordance with law and principle," Seo said. "Increased approval ratings in the Chungcheong region and those in their 20s and 60s drove the approval rating higher."
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
