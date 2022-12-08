Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Shinhan #chairman

Shinhan Bank CEO tapped as final candidate for group chairmanship

13:34 December 08, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banking conglomerate Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Thursday appointed the chief of its flagship banking unit as the final candidate for the group's chairmanship.

Jin Ok-dong, the current chief executive officer of Shinhan Bank, was recognized for his excellence in management skills and ability to handle uncertainties facing the banking group, according to Shinhan Financial.

If approved at the group's general board meeting in March next year, Jin will take the three-year chairmanship until March 2026.

Shinhan Financial Group is one of the leading financial holdings companies that provide services in commercial banking, card issuance and insurance.

This photo provided by Shinhan Financial Group shows Jin Ok-dong, the current chief executive officer of Shinhan Bank, the final candidate for the group's chairmanship, on Dec. 8, 2022 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE). (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK