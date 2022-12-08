Go to Contents
Korean period thriller tops 2 mln admissions

13:56 December 08, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean period thriller "The Night Owl" has surpassed 2 million in attendance, its local distributor said Thursday.

The movie hit the milestone at 10 a.m., more than two weeks after it was released in theaters nationwide on Nov. 23, NEW said, citing the computerized box-office tally from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

Set in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the thriller tells the story of a day-blind acupuncturist who happens to witness the death of the crown prince and struggles to unearth the truth behind the death.

Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Yoo Hae-jin play the roles of the acupuncturist and the king, respectively.

The film has stayed atop the daily box office chart since the day of its release.

This image provided by the local film distributor NEW shows the cast of the Korean period thriller "The Night Owl" celebrating the film's surpassing 2 million admissions. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

