Yoon to preside over meeting on key policy tasks
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will preside over a meeting next week to check progress on his administration's key policy tasks and communicate with the public on their implementation, his office said Thursday.
The meeting will be held next Thursday for 100 minutes and be broadcast live on national television. Around 150 people, including 100 members of the public, will take part in the session.
"We have prepared a time to listen to the presentation of the relevant ministry's minister on each topic and for the members of the public on the panel to directly ask questions," deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said during a press briefing. "The minister or the president will answer right away."
The session will be held under four themes -- the economy, future growth sectors, including nuclear power and arms, a vision for regions outside the capital area, and the three major reform areas of pensions, labor and education.
A second session will be held in the first half of next year to look into foreign policy, national security and other topics that will not be covered next week.
"We expect the upcoming meeting to be a time of communication for President Yoon Suk-yeol to implement his promises to the people and directly address the people's curiosities," Lee said.
The Yoon administration has adopted 120 key policy tasks, ranging from a "revolutionary" reinforcement of capabilities to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats to a scrapping of the nuclear phaseout policy.
One of the tasks was to unify South Korea's three different age counting systems, and on Thursday, the National Assembly passed a set of bills requiring the use of only the international system starting next June.
Lee thanked the National Assembly for cooperating with the implementation of the Yoon administration's key policy tasks.
