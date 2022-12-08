Go to Contents
Revised law bans stalking convicts, porn distributors from gov't jobs

16:15 December 08, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Thursday passed a revised law banning people convicted of stalking or spreading pornography from government jobs, interior ministry officials said.

The revised Local Public Officials Act aims to come down hard on crimes by government employees following the tragic stalking murder of a female Seoul Metro employee by a male colleague in September.

Currently, those who were sentenced to a prison term or heavier criminal punishments, or sexual violence offenders given a fine of 1 million won (US$758) or heavier punishments are ineligible for government employment.

Under the revised law, those who were given a 1 million won fine or heavier penalties for committing stalking crimes, or spreading pornography in proceeding three years additionally become ineligible for government posts. Convicts who are already serving as civil servants will be removed from their seats.

The revised law will go into force immediately upon its promulgation and applies also to executive posts at state-run companies.

This photo is provided by Getty Images. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
