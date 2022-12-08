Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #nuclear envoy #consultation #US #Japan

Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Indonesia next week

16:50 December 08, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Indonesia next week to discuss the North Korea issue, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will have back-to-back bilateral and trilateral meetings with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, from Monday to Tuesday in Jakarta, according to the ministry.

They are expected to share their assessments on regional tensions attributable to North Korea's evolving missile provocations and the possibility of its nuclear test. They previously held consultations in Tokyo in September.

Kim Gunn (L), South Korea's chief negotiator on North Korea's nuclear program, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim (C) and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, pose for a photo during their meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on July 8, 2022, in this file photo provided by the Seoul foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK