-- 2nd round of 'return-to-work' order, truckers to seek constitutional review (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Online portal news comments become violence with attack, mockery targeting specific groups (Kookmin Daily)

-- 54 mountains of trash; 33.7 bln won to treat them (Donga Ilbo)

-- Opposition accepts gov't proposal; truckers to vote today (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Surgical knife on 'Mooncare,' public insurance to limit MRI, ultrasound exams (Segye Times)

-- National pension to raise payment, hand out to start at age of 68 instead of 62 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Big surgery on 'Mooncare,' abuse of MRI tests to be excluded from insurance benefit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't, ruling party refuse opposition's mediation, press truckers to surrender (Hankyoreh)

-- Strike heads toward end, truckers to vote today (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Comprehensive property tax of punishment' for 2-house owners to be abolished (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics under emergency management due to 'unprecedented crisis' (Korea Economic Daily)

