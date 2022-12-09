(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 9)

The strike by the trucker union poses a big challenge to the economy. The government must sternly deal with any violations of the law by unionized members while opening the door to dialogue with the union at the same time. As the dramatic shift of position by the DP shows, unionized truckers must stop their strike and return to work. It will be desirable for the union to accept the extension of the rate system for another three years as the second best choice. The union's belligerent chants such as "Stop the world by stopping transport!" do not work anymore.

