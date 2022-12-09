(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 9)

Korea is, of course, different from its socialist neighbor. The country's COVID-19 death rate is among the lowest worldwide thanks to the high primary vaccination rate and mask-wearing. Now, its booster vaccination rate remains less than half of the targeted levels, and the latter is about to go. And these changes come when the nation's new virus cases and deaths rose to among the highest in the world. Korea's new virus cases are six times higher than America's, and its deaths are about 30 percent more, given the six-fold population difference.