NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
09:13 December 09, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Seven-piece girl group NMIXX will be reduced to a sextet with the departure of member Jinni, the band's agency said Friday.
"Jinni, who has been with NMIXX as a member, will leave the team for personal reasons and conclude her contract (with the agency)," JYP Entertainment said in a release.
NMIXX will become a six-member group consisting of Lily, Sullyoon, BAE, Jiwoo and Kyujin following Jinni's departure.
"We're sorry for causing trouble to many fans with the abrupt news," JYP said, asking for warm support from fans for Jinni and the remaining six members.
