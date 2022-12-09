(Movie Review) 'Hero' brings musical songs to big screen in grandiose scale
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- If you haven't had a chance to watch the award-winning musical "Hero" about Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910), check out its film adaptation under the same name to enjoy its famous tracks.
A biopic focused on the final year of Ahn, "Hero" faithfully recreates the majestic songs in the original work by starring Chung Sung-hwa, who has gained acclaim for charismatic singing in the musical premiered in 2009.
Ahn assassinated Ito Hirobumi, Japan's first prime minister and resident-general of Korea, on Oct. 26, 1909, at Harbin Station in northern China and was executed at the age of 31 in March 1910.
In between songs, the film shows the challenges ahead of Ahn and his colleagues, sacrifices made by Ahn's family and the unfortunate fate of Korea in the early 1900s. Five months after his death, Japan formally annexed Korea and maintained its colonial rule until 1945.
Director Yoon Je-kyoon tries to tell a heartwarming story of the patriots, but he faces the challenge of getting deeper into the characters due to limitations of the half-sung musical film.
As the title suggests, the movie portrays Ahn as a dignified, brave hero.
In the opening scene, Ahn cuts his left ring finger and writes "Korean Independence" on the national flag with his own blood.
Ahn does not hesitate to shoot Ito and is not afraid of death. In a court, he claims himself a prisoner of war, not a terrorist, and explains the motivation behind Ito's assassination in front of cold-faced Japanese.
But it also shows the human side of Ahn.
He is portrayed as a Catholic, a beloved son, a father of two children and a husband dealing with a nagging wife.
In a battle, he releases Japanese prisoners of war and faces a crucial defeat afterward due to his decision.
A few fictional figures spice up the plot. Seolhui (played by Kim Go-eun), Empress Myeongseong's court lady, approaches Ito after her death and serves as a secret spy for independence fighters abroad.
Yoon, behind the megahit films "Haeundae" (2009) and "Ode to My Father" (2014), tries to lighten up the serious subject with humor and romantic chemistry between young characters, but some scenes seem awkward and unnecessary.
Japanese characters are mostly flat with little to no complex emotions. Though Ito is portrayed as a veteran politician who lays the ground for annexing Korea and looks beyond the peninsula, his theme songs were not enough to convey his deep thoughts.
Japanese police chasing Ahn are cruel and inhumane. In one flashback scene, a group of Japanese stabs the empress to death and burns her body in a palace, which could cause nationalistic sentiment among Koreans.
Ultimately, the film fails to answer Ahn's deep question to God: "What is a country to us?"
Although the movie falls short of tightly weaving characters' narratives, it has a lot to offer for musical fans.
Chung proved that he can both sing and act and brings audience members to the explosive climax at the ending scene. Kim switches between nuanced acting and powerful singing to express the court lady's resolute determination.
"Hero" will hit local theaters on Dec. 21. The original musical, starring Chung, will begin its seventh seasonal run at LG Art Center in western Seoul on the same day.
