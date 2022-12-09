Foreigners remain net stock buyers amid expectations for Fed's slowing rate hikes, China's reopening
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors remained net buyers of South Korean stocks for the second straight month in November amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate increases and China could ease strict coronavirus restrictions, central bank data showed Friday.
Foreigners' stock investment funds logged a net inflow of US$2.1 billion in November, following a net outflow of $2.49 billion, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign investors scooped up local shares as risk aversion eased on expectations for the Fed slowing the pace of rate hikes, China's possible easing of coronavirus restrictions and better-than-expected earnings results by major companies at home and abroad, the BOK said.
Foreigners also remained net buyers of local bonds for the second straight month in November.
Foreigners' bond investment funds expanded $630 million on-month in net value in November after their net bond purchase here reached $280 million in October.
Their combined investment funds in local securities -- stocks and bonds -- posted a net inflow of $2.74 billion last month, compared with a net inflow of $2.77 billion a month earlier, according to the data.
