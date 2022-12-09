Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hanbit 4 reactor

Nuclear agency approves Hanbit 4 reactor restart after maintenance

11:07 December 09, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's nuclear safety agency said Friday that it has approved the restart of the Hanbit 4 reactor upon the completion of maintenance inspections, after the reactor was idle for five years.

The 1,000-megawatt pressurized water reactor, which started commercial power generation in 1996, has been offline since May in 2017 as a number of cracks were found during a regular inspection.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said the reactor in Yeonggwang, 320 kilometers south of Seoul, has met the criteria for resumption and is ready to restart.

Currently, South Korea operates 25 reactors, generating about 30 percent of the country's electricity.

Nuclear agency approves Hanbit 4 reactor restart after maintenance - 1

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK