Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea revises laws on agriculture, grain distribution amid food shortages
SEOUL -- North Korea has revised laws on grain production and distribution at its parliamentary meeting, according to its state media Thursday, a move seen aimed at tightening state control on crop supply amid food shortages.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) convened a meeting to review revised acts on farming, grain distribution and others, and adopted them, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(LEAD) N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting on Jan. 17: KCNA
SEOUL -- North Korea plans to convene a meeting of its rubber-stamp parliament in Pyongyang in January to discuss next year's tasks and budget issues, according to its state media Wednesday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held a meeting Tuesday and decided to hold the 8th session of the 14th SPA on Jan. 17, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
(4th LD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into sea to protest S. Korea-U.S. drills near border
SEOUL -- North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells into a maritime buffer zone for a second consecutive day Tuesday in response to live-fire drills between South Korea and the United States.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North fired about 90 artillery rounds from 10 a.m. through the afternoon from Kosong County in Kangwon Province toward the East Sea. About 10 more firings were detected after 6 p.m. from Kumgang County in the same province, the JSC said.
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
SEOUL -- North Korea fired some 130 artillery shells into eastern and western maritime "buffer zones" Monday, in what Seoul called a violation of a 2018 bilateral military agreement, amid the South Korea-U.S. live-fire drills in a border region.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that it detected the artillery firings, thought to involve multiple rocket launchers, from Kumgang County in Kangwon Province and Jangsan Cape in South Hwanghae Province, from 2:59 p.m.
