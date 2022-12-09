Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Dec. 5 -- N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
S. Korea to strengthen N.K. sanctions in case of nuke test: ministry
6 -- N. Korea fires artillery shells into sea to protest S. Korea-U.S. drills near border
7 -- N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting on Jan. 17: KCNA
N. Korea should be clearly defined as 'enemy,' S. Korea's defense chief says
8 -- N. Korea revises laws on agriculture, grain distribution amid food shortages
9 -- S. Korea discusses policy blueprint to improve N. Korea's human rights situation
