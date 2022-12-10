Korean-language dailies

-- Striking truckers end walkout after 16 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Truckers end strike as gov't issues stern measures (Kookmin Daily)

-- Striking truckers end walkout empty-handed, causing 4 tln won in damage (Donga Ilbo)

-- Truckers end walkout according to law, principle (Segye Times)

-- Striking truckers 'raise white flag' after 16 days; a win for 'principles' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Striking truckers 'raise white flag' after 16 days (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Life's not over yet in the mines (Hankyoreh)

-- Striking truckers return to work 'according to law' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Striking truckers 'raise white flag' after 16 days (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Striking truckers 'raise white flag' after 16 days (Korea Economic Daily)

