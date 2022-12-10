Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Saturday's weather forecast

09:13 December 10, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Incheon 06/00 Cloudy 30

Suwon 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 06/-3 Sunny 20

Gangneung 10/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/01 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 09/01 Cloudy 30

Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/00 Cloudy 30

Busan 14/05 Cloudy 30

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK