Rival parties agree to put to vote dismissal motion for interior minister Sunday
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The ruling and opposition parties on Saturday agreed to put to a vote at a plenary session the following day a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over the bungled government response to the Itaewon tragedy.
The agreement was reached at a meeting of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, and Rep. Joo Ho-young and Rep. Park Hong-keun, the floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the opposition Democratic Party (DP), respectively, according to Joo.
The two sides also agreed to address the budget issue at a plenary session to be held Thursday.
The DP had been working to put the dismissal motion to a vote Friday to hold the interior minister accountable for the Itaewon crush that took place in late October and killed nearly 160 people.
The PPP has been pushing back, saying a plenary session should not open when the rival parties have yet to reach a deal on the government budget proposal for next year.
