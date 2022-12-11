S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 54,319 amid virus surge worries
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the largest for a Sunday in more than three months, amid concerns of another surge as the government mulls easing the indoor mask mandate.
The country reported 54,319 new COVID-19 infections, including 52 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,728,482, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Sunday's daily infections marked the most for a Sunday since the figure reached 72,112 on Sept. 4.
The government earlier said it will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, by the end of this month, based on various factors, including caseloads, deaths and hospitalizations.
The daily caseload is expected to continue on a slow incremental trend for the time being. The KDCA, however, did not rule out the possibility of another virus wave this winter.
The country added 40 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,069. The number of critically ill patients stood at 440, up 12 from the previous day.
