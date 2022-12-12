Korean-language dailies

-- National Assembly passes motion for interior minister's dismissal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- National Assembly passes motion for interior minister's dismissal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Opposition unilaterally passes motion for interior minister's dismissal (Donga Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors investigate KH Group's M&A cases without capital (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition unilaterally passes motion for interior minister's dismissal (Segye Times)

-- Hyundai Motor's plan to establish EV plant in S. Korea disrupted by union (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Opposition controlling 182 seats presses ahead with vote to fire interior minister (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't oppressing labor unions with force; truckers' union will not be the last case (Hankyoreh)

-- Opposition presses ahead with vote to dismiss interior minister (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Taiwan, haven of big tech companies, overtakes S. Korea caught up in regulations (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Construction firms face crisis caused by project financing (Korea Economic Daily)

