Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- National Assembly passes motion for interior minister's dismissal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National Assembly passes motion for interior minister's dismissal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition unilaterally passes motion for interior minister's dismissal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors investigate KH Group's M&A cases without capital (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition unilaterally passes motion for interior minister's dismissal (Segye Times)
-- Hyundai Motor's plan to establish EV plant in S. Korea disrupted by union (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opposition controlling 182 seats presses ahead with vote to fire interior minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't oppressing labor unions with force; truckers' union will not be the last case (Hankyoreh)
-- Opposition presses ahead with vote to dismiss interior minister (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Taiwan, haven of big tech companies, overtakes S. Korea caught up in regulations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Construction firms face crisis caused by project financing (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP passes no-confidence bill against Lee (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Motion for safety minister's dismissal heads to Yoon (Korea Herald)
-- Motion calling for sacking interior minister approved (Korea Times)
