(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 12)

At stake is how. For now, only a few things seem clear. First, more pressure and sanctions, as some hardliners call for, will backfire. True, human rights are the sorest part of an autocratic state like North Korea. That means outsiders must take a more subtle approach if they want fundamental changes. For instance, freedom of expression is a fundamental human right. Yet there are other equally critical basic rights, too, such as the right to survive. Take the residents in the inter-Korean border areas. Anti-North activists send balloons containing propaganda leaflets claiming freedom of speech. Still, residents experience threats to peaceful living or even their survival.