Exports down 20.8 pct during first 10 days of Dec.
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports slipped 20.8 percent on-year in the first 10 days of December, data showed Monday, due mainly to weak shipments of chips and mobile devices.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.4 billion in the Dec. 1-10 period, compared with $19.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports also went down 7.3 percent on-year to $20.3 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.9 billion.
Outbound shipments of chips, the mainstay export product, fell 27.6 while those of mobile devices decreased 46.6 percent, the data showed.
Exports fell 14 percent on-year to come to US$51.91 billion in November, following a 5.7 percent on-year fall the previous month, separate data from the trade ministry showed.
It was the first time since early 2020 that exports fell for the second month in a row. South Korea last reported declining exports for more than two months from March through August in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
